Chicago White Sox Jose Abreu City Connect Bobblehead now available

The Chicago White Sox released their new Nike City Connect jerseys last week and it took the internet by storm with the awesome pinstripe-style uniform. As the White Sox prepare to wear those jerseys for Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, you can get in on the action with a new bobblehead!

Our friends over at Forever Collectibles have introduced a new White Sox bobblehead featuring the 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu in the team’s City Connect jerseys. Check out the bobblehead below:

The bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and retails for $55.00. You can preorder yours now!