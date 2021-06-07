CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago White Sox Yoan Moncada City Connect Bobblehead now available

WHITE SOX 

The Chicago White Sox released their new Nike City Connect jerseys last week and it took the internet by storm with the awesome pinstripe-style uniform. As the White Sox prepare for the rest of the season, you can get in on the action with a new bobblehead!

Our friends over at Forever Collectibles have introduced a new White Sox bobblehead featuring Yoan Moncada in the team’s City Connect jerseys. The official image has yet to be released but FOCO does have a rendering available:

 

This is the second bobblehead to be released by FOCO in the City Editions jerseys, joining AL MVP Jose Abreu. The bobblehead is available for preorder right now on FOCOS site for $55 and is a limited bobblehead that will sell out!

