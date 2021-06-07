Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast – Episode 44 – Weekly Wisdom

After a sweep of the Padres in Chicago, the Cubs headed west and ran into some tough luck losing 3 of 4 to the Giants. Patrick Wisdom is carrying the Cubs with 7 dingers on the season as the Dingers crew breaks down his career and future outlook. Will the Cubs get back on track in San Diego before the Cardinals head in to town? That and a lot more on this week’s episode of the Dingers Podcast.

