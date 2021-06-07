Good Guys Talk Back – Episode 105 – Home Cooking

The Sox took 3 of 4 from Detroit and are in first place by 4 games in the Central. Nick and Pat are joined once again by James Fegan from The Athletic to talk all things White Sox. Full capacity is on its way to the South Side and we could not be any happier. The Sox have one of the best home records in all of baseball. Meaningful baseball during the summer months is a beautiful thing.

