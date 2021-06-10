Good Guys Talk Back: A White Sox Podcast – Ep. 106 – Unapologetically White Sox

The Sox maintain their first place standing against a tough Toronto team. We were joined by Chris Lanuti of the Sox in the Basement podcast. We talked all things White Sox, especially with regards to the attention the Sox are given locally and nationally. Can Chicago become a Sox town? Maybe in some ways, it already is? No matter what happens, embrace your Sox fandom and wear it proudly. This should be a fun a summer. Go Sox!

Make sure to subscribe to Good Guys Talk Back on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as the ChiCitySports YouTube. Also make sure to visit our White Sox forum for the latest talk on the team.