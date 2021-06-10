CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Keepin’ It 100 – The 100 Crew Appreciation Show

Who are the stars of the show? YOU! The 100 Crew!

Join TTNL Network’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw for the Fan Appreciation episode of Keepin It 100 as everything Bears is on the table for discussion – Fields vs Dalton, Trusting Matt Nagy, David Montgomery’s Offseason Workouts, The Potential New Stadium and more!

Stephen Johnson

Host of ChiCitySports’ The Bear Front podcast, Stephen previously spent 8 years with ESPN Radio and as a TV reporter. He is an avid fantasy sports player and is a former Fantasy Football Expert for Chicago’s 670am The Score.

