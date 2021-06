The Sox expand their lead in the Central after sweeping the lowly Tigers and now have a showdown on the South Side with Tampa Bay. Nick Madrigal is the latest player to be lost for an extended period of time but guys like Goodwin, Engel and Mendick have answered the call. The White Sox continue to get stellar outings from their starters, including another gem from Rodon. It’s been a long wait for Sox fans… enjoy the ride! Go Sox.