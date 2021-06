With Wrigley Field back at 100% capacity, the Cubs took care of business vs the Cardinals with a three game sweep. The Dingers Crew discusses what the fans mean to this team, the hot offense and how Jed has hit on all his offseason signings. We also welcome Crawly from Crawly’s Clubhouse and the Son Ranto Podcast.

