Who are the 2021 Super Bowl favorites?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised many back in February by upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. 43-year-old Tom Brady led his team to victory as he got his hands on the Super Bowl trophy for a record seventh time – more than any franchise. Last year’s two finalists are set to head into next season as the two favorites too – the Chiefs at 5/1 and Bucs 7/1. A full list of odds can be found here. Andy Reid has done an excellent job in Kansas City over the past three years, reaching two Super Bowls, winning one. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a Hall of Fame career written all over him and has a receiving corps to help him get him there. As well as next season’s Super Bowl.

The franchise allowed Sammy Watkins to leave this off-season after a fairly unproductive season, but Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, and Mecole Hardman are all excellent targets.

Running backs Leveon Bell and Damien Williams both departed earlier this year too following the breakout of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his rookie season. Darrel Williams is expected to back him up next season.

The biggest concern for the Chiefs is at offensive tackle. This is where they were beaten in the Super Bowl as they couldn’t prevent Tampa Bay’s front seven from pressuring Mahomes on virtually every play. Both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz have been released too.

Tampa Bay came hot in the final weeks of last season and throughout the playoffs. Tom Brady began hitting long balls downfield as Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski showed glimpses of old.

Renewing Chris Godwin’s contract has to have been one of the biggest moves by the defending champions this off-season. Mike Evans and Scott Miller are further threats to the legendary quarterback.

The Buccaneers were able to retain all of their Super Bowl starters, which includes excellent defenders Ndamukong Suh, Shaq Barrett, and Lavonte David.

The Green Bay Packers are 12/1 third favorites to win the Super Bowl but you can expect those odds to drop off should they trade Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback has yet to renew his contract and we’re now in June.

AFC Championship runners-up Buffalo Bills are 13/1 with a young and exciting team. With new the New England Patriots rebuilding and the New York Jets simply awful, only Miami could prevent them winning the AFC East for a second consecutive year.

The LA Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns make up the top eight pre-season favorites.