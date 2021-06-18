New Zach LaVine City Connect bobblehead from FOCO

With Nike adding new City Connect jerseys for MLB and NBA, it’s allowed the city of Chicago to be displayed on jerseys for the Bulls, White Sox and Cubs. Already we have shown you a few bobbleheads for the White Sox with Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada in their City Connect jerseys, and now our friends at Forever Collectibles are at it again.

Their latest Chicago-inspired bobblehead is Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the city jerseys they wore this past season. Check out the bobblehead below:

You can preorder your LaVine bobblehead now at FOCO for $50 and is limited to 221 pieces.