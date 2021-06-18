CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

New Zach LaVine City Connect bobblehead from FOCO

Z P 0 Comments ,
BULLS 

With Nike adding new City Connect jerseys for MLB and NBA, it’s allowed the city of Chicago to be displayed on jerseys for the Bulls, White Sox and Cubs. Already we have shown you a few bobbleheads for the White Sox with Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada in their City Connect jerseys, and now our friends at Forever Collectibles are at it again.

Their latest Chicago-inspired bobblehead is Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the city jerseys they wore this past season. Check out the bobblehead below:

You can preorder your LaVine bobblehead now at FOCO for $50 and is limited to 221 pieces.

Z P

Chicago sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *