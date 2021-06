The Sox were swept by the Astros and it wasn’t even close. Bringing a knife to a gunfight was not the correct approach. While the Sox lick their wounds, will they also make some changes? Could Sox fans see Jake Burger in the bigs soon? We were joined by Diamond Digest contributor Jordan Miller to help us stay on the level. The Sox were overmatched in almost every aspect but hopefully, this series is the exception and not the rule.