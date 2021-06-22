Insider Hints at Chicago Bears’ Preseason Plans for Justin Fields

Recent interviews with Chicago Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy have indicated the plan for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season was to start Andy Dalton at quarterback and keep Justin Fields on the sideline, allowing him to get up to speed with the pro game. The preseason however may be a different story according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer who dropped this note in his Monday editorial:

Turns out, he’s fitting in just fine. And as for whether he’ll actually play in the fall, what I’ve heard is that the Bears are going to give him a lot of work in the preseason games. So if he’s going to start a move toward getting on the game field in the fall, I’d think it’ll start with how he plays there.

As you may recall, reports last week had said the plan was concrete to start Andy Dalton Week 1 no matter what. Giving Fields the majority of the preseason snaps can at least see how much he has adapted to the pro game after starting from the basics like getting in and out of the huddle (no really, this happened) during minicamp practices, however the question of whether Nagy is really playing his hand remains.

Fields has said all the right things when he has spoken to the media, saying he’s willing to do whatever helps the team and become the best quarterback he can be. If the Bears get off to a slow start, that could just happen to be sooner rather than later.

