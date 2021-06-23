Rodman Stories You’ve Never Heard

Few athletes have held the city of Chicago (or the world as a whole) captive with their wild antics quite like former Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Sure, the Windy City has more than a few notable names, from the Bears’ Jay Cutler to the Cubs’ Ryan Sandberg to the Sox’ Frank Thomas. But few have made waves quite like Rodman. First, there’s his expressive wardrobe and no-holds-bars commentary. Second, there’s his unreal skill on the court. And lastly, there was an undeniable penchant to surprise people with acts of kindness and heartfelt insight, like handing out $100 bills to those in need. Given most athletes spend their time training to maintain a competitive level of fitness and technical skill, there’s not much spare for jet-setting and partying. For Rodman, both could’ve been considered side jobs. In addition to appearing on (if not topping) nearly every list of eccentric athletes in history, Rodman has also become a cult hero for many. During his run with the Bulls in the 90s, Rodman was considered a loose cannon who, ultimately, got the job done. Decades later, he’s seen as a trailblazer, dressing and acting however he wanted without offering anyone an explanation. We vilify others, like Barbara Walters, for poking the beast one too many times for things like dying his hair or having piercings. Looking back, there are much weirder aspects to Rodman—and some are only just now coming to light decades after his retirement.

Showing Up Late… or Not At All

Back in 1997, Dennis Rodman decided to take pen to paper to give basketball fans insight into his life in his autobiography, Bad As I Wanna Be.

One topic he immediately broached was his hair dye. In the 80s and 90s, certain colors could be scandalous even for women to try out—never mind a 6’7 basketball star. In his debut work, Rodman let readers in on the nitty-gritty of having bleach blonde hair. At one point, a dye job made him 30 minutes late for practice with Spurs in the early 90s. It was one of the final straws that made management interested in trading him.

However, that wasn’t nearly as bad as another one of his escapades that kept him from practice altogether. While on a 1998 Finals run with the Bulls, Rodman skipped out of a session. Though the Netflix series The Last Dance highlights some of Rodman’s rowdier moments, like jet-setting overnight to party in Vegas or hopping on-stage with Pearl Jam, this absence was wrestling-related.

As a major fan and part-time pro wrestler in the WCW, Hulk Hogan and Rodman were friends and peers. He flew to Michigan to attend the WCW Nitro event with Hogan and was then photographed gallivanting around Detroit with his friend. Evidently, Rodman had no issue skipping practice, as well as a media session, midway through a Finals series battle with the Jazz.

The NBA fined Rodman $10,000 for missing the media session, though Phill Jackson didn’t have much to say on the matter. The following game Rodman went on to make 14 rebounds while shutting down Karl Malone.

The Jack Haley Assumption

Chicagoans won’t forget Jack Haley, the lumbering center who many believe was sent to the Bulls alongside Rodman to ‘babysit’ for the star. However, this label misinterprets the genuine friendship between the pair; Haley wasn’t a glorified babysitter, but a patient friend who understood Rodman’s way of communicating.

Sure, Haley didn’t see much playing time for his efforts keeping Rodman stable (and rightly so), but he’s often credited for getting Rodman on the court for the 1996 Finals sixth game. So, what’s so interesting about this relationship?

It highlights the part of Rodman few like to acknowledge, as it makes for less catchy headlines—how normal the star really was. Haley wasn’t hired help; he was just a friend. Most NBA big shots were unsettled by Rodman’s style and attitude, but the man beneath was more recognizable than most liked to admit.

Snapshot of Five Interesting Rodman Moments

Most of the time, Rodman headlines are simple. Here, we’ve kept it short with a list of smaller Rodman headlines.