CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Portillo’s launches New Giardiniera Merch Including An Italian Beef Pool Floatie

Z P 0 Comments ,
Chicago Food Chicago Lifestyle 

The Summer of Portillo’s is officially here.

With Summer just a few days old, Chicago-based hot dog chain Portillo’s has launched a new Giardiniera Merch collection that is guaranteed to warm up the next few months. The latest additions to their merch collection are Giardiniera-based, featuring swimsuits, an Italian Beef floatie and a children’s book titled “G is for Giardiniera,” which helps them learn the ABC’s with pictures of food.

Take a look at some of the new items in the collection below:

All of these items are available NOW on Portillo’s online store and proceeds of the sales go to to the Heart of Portillo’s Fund, which supports workers facing financial hardships, according to the news release.

h/t: BlockClub Chicago

Z P

Chicago sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *