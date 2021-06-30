New Javier Baez “EL MAGO” bobblehead now available from FOCO!

Our friends over at Forever Collectibles have been cooking up some awesome Chicago-inspired bobbleheads here in 2021 and their latest release just might be one of their best overall.

Now available for preorder is the new Javier Baez “El Mago” Chicago Cubs bobblehead with some awesome detail. The bobblehead features Baez sliding while holding a magic wand and the words “El Mago” on it. Check out the new bobblehead below:

The bobblehead is available now for preorder and can be found HERE. It will cost you $55 but it is a limited edition bobblehead that won’t be around for a long time!