Chicago White Sox 2021 All Star Bobble on Parade from FOCO!

The bobbleheads from our friends over at Forever Collectibles just keep rolling in.

Earlier in the week we wrote on the newest Chicago Cubs bobblehead that features Javier Baez with the “El Mago” style added to it. And prior to that, it was Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu getting the bobblehead treatment. Now, as we approach the Mid-Summer classic in MLB, FOCO is releasing their newest All-Star bobblehead featuring the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox 2021 All-Star Parade Bobblehead is available now for preorder and is part of their “Bobbles on Parade” series that dates back two decades: FOCO’s “Bobbles on Parade” series is a revival of an MLB All-Star game tradition that began nearly two decades ago. In 2003, inspired by CowParade, an international public art exhibit with roots in 1998 Switzerland, FOCO began to produce commemorative bobbleheads with team- and city-specific designs ahead of the Midsummer Classic each year. In some years, FOCO produced life-size figurines that were placed around the city hosting the MLB All-Star Game. As those cities turned into baseball epicenters with fans from across the country visiting for the All-Star Game festivities, fans would be encouraged to take part in a “scavenger hunt” and locate the giant bobbleheads for all 30 Major League teams.

You’ve probably seen these in the past, honoring the city that hosts the game as well as each MLB team’s representation with an awesome design. Check out the White Sox version below: