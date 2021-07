Half of the season is in the books and the Sox are in first place by 6 games in the Central. Despite all the nagging injuries, the Sox continue to find ways to get the job done. Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets are getting their chance in the bigs and are not taking it for granted. Did Josh Donaldson wake up the White Sox? What will the Sox add before the trade deadline? All this and more as we are joined by friend and Sox fanatic, Dan O’Brien. Go Sox!