Good Guys Talk Back: A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Ep. 112 – In & Out Burger

Despite a rough weekend in Detroit, the Sox remain in first place by 6 games. We were joined by creative contributor for Sox on 35th, Brandon Anderson, to discuss all things White Sox but especially Jake Burger, Mercedes demotion, All-Star game snubs, potential additions, the bullpen and of course the Twins series. Lots of great Sox conversations were had. Give a listen, subscribe and pass along. Go Sox!
- Good Guys Talk Back: A White Sox Podcast – Ep. 111 – Halfway Home
- Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel likely to be one of ‘most coveted players on market’