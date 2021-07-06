CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Good Guys Talk Back: A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Ep. 112 – In & Out Burger

Nick B 0 Comments , , , , ,
Good Guy Talk Back Podcasts WHITE SOX 
Despite a rough weekend in Detroit, the Sox remain in first place by 6 games. We were joined by creative contributor for Sox on 35th, Brandon Anderson, to discuss all things White Sox but especially Jake Burger, Mercedes demotion, All-Star game snubs, potential additions, the bullpen and of course the Twins series. Lots of great Sox conversations were had. Give a listen, subscribe and pass along. Go Sox!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *