Report: Chicago Cubs have begun process of selling at MLB trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline looming later on in July, there have been rumblings that the Chicago Cubs could have a total rebuild and sell of key players. The names Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras have been mentioned, with four of those guys being a key core piece to the 2016 World Series run. But while it’s only been rumblings so far, things have begun to pickup.

The Cubs currently sit 9.5 games out of first place in the NL Central and recently had an 11-game losing streak that has turned their season around. On Friday, The Athletic reported that the process has officially begun in terms of the team taking calls and listening to trade offers for players.

After years of mounting frustrations with their offense, and a predictable midseason crash on the pitching side, the Cubs have finally picked a lane, beginning the process of becoming sellers at the July 30 trade deadline, multiple sources told The Athletic.

The whole piece which features reporting from Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma is very well done and shares a lot of details about how this season has crashed and burned following the team throwing a combined no-hitter in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Things have totally changed and now the Cubs are facing major changes and heading into a new direction.

It’s tough to tell how many of these core pieces will be made but reports earlier in the week hinted that Craig Kimbrel could be the one that brings in the biggest return. But for now, we just have to wait and see what happens as July 30th looms.

