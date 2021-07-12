Chicago Blackhawks send Duncan Keith to Edmonton for Caleb Jones, draft pick

The Duncan Keith era in Chicago is officially over. After speculation that the Chicago Blackhawks were working on a deal to send the veteran defenseman out West just a few weeks ago, that rumor became true on Monday afternoon. Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have traded Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft: Pending trade call, sounds like #Hawks Duncan Keith will indeed be heading to #Oilers in exchange for D Caleb Jones and a mid-round pick (3rd or 4th round). Final details still being ironed out. @DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 12, 2021 The 37-year-old Winnipeg native spent 16 seasons with the Balckhawks and was a core piece to their dynasty that included three Stanley Cups. Keith has played in the second-most games by a player in team history, is second in points by a defenseman in franchise history, was a two-time Norris winner, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and won the 2015 Conn Smythe Award.

While the era has officially come to an end and Keith wont finish his career in Chicago, it was time for both sides to move on. Keith wanted to play on a Stanley Cup contending team as his final years approach and the Blackhawks just aren’t there right now. Chicago is attempting to rebuild on the fly and landing a 24-year-old defenseman without having to take on Keith’s salary is a good start.

Jones is a former fourth-round pick of Edmonton in the 2015 draft and has played in 93 games with 5 goals and 14 assists. He’s the younger brother of Columbus defenseman Seth Jones who could be traded soon and the Blackhawks are one of the teams rumored to be interested.

