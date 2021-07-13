NBA insider links Chicago Bulls to Lonzo Ball this offseason

This Summer will be the first true offseason for the Chicago Bulls front office under the guidance of president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley. Despite not making the playoffs last season, the front office had the chance to see their roster in action for a full season.
And now, they have pinpointed the weaknesses and outlook of how they want their roster for the future. While players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Patrick Williams appear to be in the future plans of this team, others may not be. One thing that is clear, is that the Bulls need to pursue a true point guard to help run their offense and open up things for a player like LaVine.
Going into this offseason, one player that keeps coming up in rumors with the Bulls is former No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Lonzo Ball. After spending time with Los Angeles and then New Orleans, Ball is likely to have a new home next season and that home could be in Chicago.
Per Shams Charania, the Pelicans are unlikely to match a significant offer sheet for Ball and both the Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers are expected to show interest:
Lonzo Ball update: New Orleans is unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on Ball, sources said. Ball, 23, is among the top point guards on the free-agent market. The Bulls and Clippers are expected to be among the teams interested in him, according to sources. Ball averaged career-highs in points (14.6) and 3-point shooting (37.8) this past season.
The 23-year-old Ball would be an ideal fit for the Bulls offense, giving them more of a true point guard that can distribute as well as shoot in Billy Donovan’s system. This would also allow Coby White to come off the bench as the sixth man, providing instant offense.
Ball had the best season of his career last year, averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 38 percent from the three-point line.
