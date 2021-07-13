NBA insider links Chicago Bulls to Lonzo Ball this offseason

This Summer will be the first true offseason for the Chicago Bulls front office under the guidance of president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley. Despite not making the playoffs last season, the front office had the chance to see their roster in action for a full season.

And now, they have pinpointed the weaknesses and outlook of how they want their roster for the future. While players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Patrick Williams appear to be in the future plans of this team, others may not be. One thing that is clear, is that the Bulls need to pursue a true point guard to help run their offense and open up things for a player like LaVine.

Going into this offseason, one player that keeps coming up in rumors with the Bulls is former No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Lonzo Ball. After spending time with Los Angeles and then New Orleans, Ball is likely to have a new home next season and that home could be in Chicago.

Per Shams Charania, the Pelicans are unlikely to match a significant offer sheet for Ball and both the Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers are expected to show interest: