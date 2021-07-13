Eddie Goldman Not a Camp Concern for Bears?

Training camp for the Chicago Bears is approaching quickly, and while a lot of the focus remains on the hope of an improved offensive attack, the defense has some questions of their own — none bigger than the absence of nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who missed mandatory minicamp last month.

Much of the conversation regarding Goldman’s disappearance from Halas Hall has been optimistic that he will return in time for training camp, and head coach Matt Nagy recently echoed that same sentiment. Joining the Under Center Podcast, Nagy harped on Goldman’s absence from minicamp while maintaining confidence over his return to the team.

“Missing the mandatory minicamp is a big deal, but I have a lot of respect for Eddie Goldman. I think he’s a hell of a player. He’s a really special person, and I really don’t have concerns of him not showing up to camp. I really believe that he’ll be there. If he’s not, we got to continue to move forward and we’ll have a plan in place to make sure that we help get him here.”

If Goldman were to keep away from the team, it wouldn’t be without penalty. The deadline to opt out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 has already passed with the Bears’ lineman not declaring his intentions to sit for another year.

The only major question mark for the former Florida State Seminole is retirement. Rumors have swirled around whether he may hang up his cleats following his year off in 2020. Having spent over 18 months away from the football field, it has been easy for many to call into question his work ethic to return, as well as how he is doing physically.