Report: Chicago Bulls expected to show interest in former Lakers point guard

It’s quickly becoming more and more clear by the day that the Chicago Bulls are looking for a point guard to add to their roster this offseason, having already been linked to Lonzo Ball. But now another name has emerged as a potential candidate to be Chicago’s starter for the future.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote on Dennis Schroder and how the Los Angeles Lakers could explore a sign-and-trade to move the point guard this offseason. Fischer mentioned that the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are two teams that should show the most interest in the guard:

With Schroder notably declining the Lakers’ four-year, $84 million offer earlier this year, sources confirmed to Bleacher Report, it has opened the door for Los Angeles to explore sign-and-trade opportunities this summer. The point guard appears to be looking for a greater role and a bigger payday, neither of which the Lakers seem willing to provide. Schroder also happens to be the best trade chip Los Angeles holds to upgrade its roster. League sources expect Chicago and New York to emerge as Schroder suitors, and both could be conducted via sign-and-trade—although Knicks certainly have the cap space to sign him outright. New York will likely have north of $50 million to spend this summer.

The Bulls are going to have some cap to play with this offseason but giving Schroder a big deal might not be the best option right now. With the salary cap expected to continue to go up over the years, teams are going to have more to spend. But this Bulls regime doesn’t seem like the one that will be spending a lot of money on max contracts for players of this caliber.

