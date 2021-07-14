Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy knows his team has to put up points on offense this season

It may seem obvious that scoring more points is going to lead to success in the NFL, especially with how the league is trending in terms of offenses ruling supreme. But for the Chicago Bears, scoring points has been a struggle for what feels like a long time.

In the Matt Nagy era, Chicago has finished 10th (2018), 29th (2019), and 23rd (2020) in total points per game. Now, some of that is on the poor quarterback play and some of that is on coaching. But no matter what, the head coach knows that his offense has to deliver in 2021 no matter if it’s Justin Fields or Andy Dalton at quarterback.

“I think what we’ve put together— Ryan Pace has done such an amazing job of building the last three years— this roster that we have, we have a lot of depth,” Nagy said in a one-on-one interview with the Under Center Podcast. “And so now to be able to have the time to put together, we feel like we’re going to have a great opportunity offensively to to do what we need to do. The time is now, we know that and we’re looking forward to it. Via NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears do have weapons on offense led by receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney plus running back David Montgomery. They are also getting back Tarik Cohen who adds another wrinkle into their offense.

However, it’s probably going to come down to quarterback play once again.