CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

LOOK: Chicago Sky star Candace Parker on cover of NBA 2K22

CCS Staff 0 Comments , ,
SKY 

The Chicago Sky made waves by landing Candace Parker this offseason as the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft opted to continue her career in the Windy City.

The forward/center has made an impact right away, leading the Sky to a 10-10 record which is fifth-best in the league. But as she prepares to play in the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, she received some good news earlier on Wednesday.

Parker was named a cover athlete for the WNBA 25th anniversary special edition of NBA 2K22 which is set to release on September 10th. Check out the cover:

The former WNBA MVP becomes the first female athlete to make it on the cover of an NBA 2K game, marking a milestone that she’s proud about.

I think it’s a benchmark of women’s basketball for sure,” Parker told the Associated Press about her NBA 2K opportunity. “I think most importantly it speaks to visibility and how important it is and how important the WNBA is…Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it’s adding and benefiting the WNBA.”

The game will release on September 10th with the Standard Edition of NBA 2K22 will cost $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Anyone who wants to play the game across both generations on either PlayStation or Xbox will have to pony up for the $79.99 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *