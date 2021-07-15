Chicago Bears’ Eddie Goldman Working to Get Back Into Game Shape

As questions continue to swirl around the status of Chicago Bears’ NT Eddie Goldman, things seem to be trending in the right direction for him to suit up for the Bears in 2021. The former second round pick has been hitting the gym hard as of late, training with SPEAR Training in Vernon Hills, Illinois to get back into game shape as evidenced by this sled drill:

Sled workout for Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. Over 1,000 pounds. (Video via @spear_training) pic.twitter.com/uFuvXQhtG4 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 14, 2021

While this video does act as a promising sign that Goldman will be taking the field this upcoming season, Ryan Pace and the Bears have been doing their due diligence in shoring up the defensive line in case the Florida State alum chooses to sit out again or even retire. Former Chiefs DT Mike Pennel signed a one-year deal last month with Chicago, providing the team with a veteran option as a potential replacement, along with the Bears’ 7th round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Khyiris Tonga out of BYU, a 6 foot 4 inch, 321- pound defensive tackle.

Prior to opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldman appeared in 67 games for the Bears from 2015-2019 racking up 153 tackles and 12.5 sacks. The stat sheet doesn’t pop out for Goldman, however his presence in the middle of the Bears’ line has given them a leg up defending the run up the middle during his time in the Windy City.

For more on the Bears and to talk Bears 24/7 please make sure to check out our Chicago Bears message board!