Report: Allen Robinson was seeking $20M per year, deal failed to be reached

The Allen Robinson and Chicago Bears saga took another turn on Thursday as the two sides weren’t able to get a deal done ahead of the deadline, as expected. With no long-term deal done, Robinson will officially play the 2021 season on the franchise tag costing the Bears $18M but his future in Chicago is a little more murky.

Robinson and the two sides have negotiated for over a year now and with nothing coming of it, the Bears opted to use that franchise tag early in free agency. With the two sides not getting a deal done, it’s clear that they were far apart in negotiations.

On Thursday night, 670 The Score’s Chris Emma reported that Robinson was seeking $20M per year on a long-term deal and Chicago was at the range of about $16M, which is $4M a year off. Ouch.

Robinson’s camp and the Bears haven’t negotiated in earnest on a new contract since last September, when discussions broke down. Robinson coveted in the range of $20 million annually, a market set by receiver peers like Amari Cooper of the Cowboys and Keenan Allen of the Chargers. The Bears were well short of that in their offer, topping out around $16 million annually.

Robinson has stated he wants to stay in Chicago and retire as a Bear but as the months have gone on, that outcome isn’t likely to happen anymore. Chicago can still tag Robinson again but it would cost them $22M next season, which is $2M more than what they could have paid him annually on a new deal.