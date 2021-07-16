Chicago Bulls, Zenni team up to refurbish South Side park

The Chicago Bulls and Zenni are hoping to make a positive impact on the city’s youth by teaming up to help refurbish Burnside Park on the South Side. And after weeks of putting it all together, they were ready to show off their new creation.

The Bulls, Zenni and the Chicago Park District held a special ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at Burnside Park on the South Side of Chicago, to unveil their new court designed by local artist Anthony Lewellen which has a Bulls-centric theme to it. The event featured current Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono and former players Toni Kukoc and Randy Brown as well as representatives from Zenni Optical, the Park District and alderman of the 8th ward Michelle Harris.

Check out images of the court below: