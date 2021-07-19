Allen Robinson Entering His Final Season as a Chicago Bear?

The saga surrounding Allen Robinson and his future in Chicago entered its next chapter this past week with the news breaking that while Robinson will play the 2021 season under the franchise tag, there is no indication he will be able to come to a long term agreement with the Bears. With Robinson being vocal about not wanting to play on the tag, it appears as if this relationship is heading for a divorce after this year. Danny Parkins of WSCR points out this likely means it will be Robinson’s final year as a Chicago Bear. I've been talking about this on air for well over a year at this point but Allen Robinson and the franchise tag was inevitable. This will be his last year as a Bear. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 15, 2021

Robinson will make $17.9 million this year under the tag and while the Bears could tag him again next season, that price tag would be in the $22 million range and not a likely course of action for the Bears given their salary cap situation. The receiver is coming off a 100-catch, 1,200+ yard season in 2020 and is expected to help break in new Bears quarterback Andy Dalton and rookie signal-caller Justin Fields.

If Fields emerges as a legit franchise quarterback this season would that make Robinson open to signing with the Bears long term? Would the Bears be willing to pay Robinson over a long-term contract? While it seems unlikely, Bears fans should cling to that hope while enjoying Robinson’s 2021 season.

And that could be a problem for a franchise that is hoping to build around a young quarterback like Fields. It looks like the Bears could be in the market for a new number one receiver next Spring.

