Chicago Bears front office ranked dead last by ESPN

We are just over a week away from the start of training camp for the Chicago Bears and there is some hope on the horizon in the form of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. After Chicago move up to draft him No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, fans got a new sense of hope and excitement that Fields could finally solve a decades long issue at the position. While we wait and see when Fields hits the field for the first time, the long-term of the franchise is still in focus. But one publication doesn’t believe in the Bears’ long-term future. ESPN released their future franchise rankings on Monday afternoon, projecting which teams are in the best shape for the next three seasons basing it on quarterback situation, roster, drafting ability, coaching and front office.While the Kansas City Chiefs took the top spot, the Bears found themselves buried far down the list at No. 27 behind Green Bay (No. 13) and Minnesota (No.19), but finishing ahead of Detroit (31st).

The Bears ranked 20th in QB situation (71.8), 25th in coaching (66.8), and 21st in overall roster (72.0). Here is what Field Yates had to say about the Bears:

“The Bears have a clear and direct path to flying up these rankings in Justin Fields,” wrote Field Yates. “If the former Ohio State quarterback meets the promise so many see in him, Chicago’s fortunes turn immediately, and GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy likely continue to be the architects of this team going forward. If Fields does not pan out, this franchise could be headed for change next offseason — and the future is a little less bright with a roster that includes limited cap flexibility, draft capital and some aging veterans.”

The biggest thing to note about this ranking is that Ryan Pace was ranked dead last among general managers in the NFL with a score of 59.3, which is just brutal.

Now, Pace has had his blunders before with the most notable being taking Mitch Trubisky over DeShaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. But dead last among all NFL GM’s? Eh.

Pace has made some good moves in his tenure and is responsible for drafting Fields, Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Cody Whitehair and Tarik Cohen, all pieces that should be here for the long term. He’s also traded for Khalil Mack and signed Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson in free agency. So he does deserve some credit.

While you may not like Pace, it’s tough making the argument he’s the WORST GM in the league….

