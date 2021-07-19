New report suggests the price it will take for Chicago Cubs to extend Javier Baez

Get ready for a busy next few weeks in terms of the rumor mill surrounding the Chicago Cubs. With the team sitting 8 games out of first place in the NL Central, they have become sellers ahead of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline and will potentially look to off load some key pieces that were once considered part of the “core” for the team. Already we have seen reports that closer Craig Kimbrel could be the most valuable piece the Cubs have for teams but names like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and potentially others have also surfaced as part of rumors. But could the Cubs also look to contain some pieces of their core for the long term? On Monday, MLB insider Jon Heyman appeared on 670 The Score to talk about the deadline and the pieces the Cubs could move. One of the topics was Baez and Heyman dropped a potential price point for the Cubs to retain him. That price? Over $200M:

“We can start it with a 2 – we shall see,” Heyman said via Bleacher Nation when he was asked about the Cubs trying to get a deal done with Báez. “I’ve heard speculation that all the free-agent shortstops will get 200 (million) something. We’ll see. (Trevor) Story and (Corey) Seager are shooting for 300 something. But I would think Baez would be $200 million-plus. I don’t think they’re there yet. But if they get there, maybe they could have a deal (soon).” via Bleacher Nation

Ouch.

Paying Javier Baez $200M plus might not be the smartest thing for Jed Hoyer to do as he’s trying to rebuild and make the Cubs a legit contender sooner than later. The 28-year-old Baez has been a key piece in Chicago’s infield since 2015 and has delivered several clutch moments both offensively and defensively in his career.

But with a rebuild looming, can you commit that much money to Baez? It’s doubtful and the market is shaping up to be a big one in terms of shortstops as Heyman mentioned with Corey Seager and Trevor Story likely commanding big deals.

