Kris Bryant “as good as gone” per one MLB insider

The MLB Trade Deadline is over a week away and the rumors are still buzzing surrounding the Chicago Cubs and their slew of players including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. And on Tuesday, another insider made his prediction for one of those four players.

Insider Jeff Passan’s latest article on Tuesday morning touches on the latest rumors ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline and mentions Bryant’s situation. Passan made his prediction, stating that he’s “as good as gone” and is “almost certain to get dealt”:

Kris Bryant is the biggest name who is almost certain to get dealt, and his versatility makes him awfully attractive to a number of teams that are adding …. Bryant is as good as gone. Like I was saying, the versatility: 14 games played in center field (and remarkably well for someone who goes 6-foot-5, 240 pounds) among his 56 in the outfield and 28 at his natural position, third base. The needs everywhere are acute. The Mets need a bat — and could use him at third and all three outfield spots. Alec Bohm has been sub-replacement-level at third for the Phillies, and Bryant over Odubel Herrera in center is an easy call, too. A domestic violence investigation sidelined Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro. And that’s just in the NL East. via Bleacher Nation

Bryant’s name has been mentioned more than a few times now in regards to him being on the block. With just a half year left on his deal and the Cubs apparently not really interested in paying Bryant a lot of money, it appears as if a trade is likely to go down. The 29-year-old Bryant has played third base, outfield and even some first base this season showing off his versatility for the Cubs and manager David Ross.

However, there are still some that don’t believe Bryant will be traded and could play out the rest of the year with the Cubs.

