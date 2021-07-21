Chicago Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis moves up FanGraphs prospect rankings into the top 20

With the current status of core players for the Chicago Cubs being up in limbo ahead of the trade deadline next week, the future of the franchise will shift into the spotlight. And right there in front is outfield prospect Brennen Davis.
The 21-year-old center fielder is the best prospect in the Cubs system, one that has been rebuilt over the years after unloading players like Gleybar Torres, Dylan Cease, and Eloy Jimenez in deals since 2016. Davis is an intriguing prospect that made his presence known in the MLB Futures Game a few weeks ago, taking home MVP honors.
After his recent surge in play, Davis is now being rewarded by moving up the list of top prospects by FanGraphs.
The publication released their updated list of prospects in MLB and Davis shot up the rankings, moving up from a top 75 guy to No. 17 overall:
Futures Game looks also aided Reid Detmers, Quinn Priester, Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty and Brennen Davis‘ stock. Álvarez had the best BP at the event and has huge power for a catcher. Baty’s BP was also fantastic, but more importantly his infield was, too. Detmers’ has held his velocity spike so far this year and his secondary pitches can all miss bats. Priester has added a nasty low-90s cutter to his mid-90s fastball/elite curveball duo.
Davis is currently with the Tennessee Smokies, earning a promotion moving up from South Bend. But when should we expect to see him at Wrigley Field? I think the best case scenario would be late 2022 but 2023 should be the target date barring a complete acceleration in his game.
Either way, things are starting to look up for the Cubs farm system.
