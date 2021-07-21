Chicago Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis moves up FanGraphs prospect rankings into the top 20

With the current status of core players for the Chicago Cubs being up in limbo ahead of the trade deadline next week, the future of the franchise will shift into the spotlight. And right there in front is outfield prospect Brennen Davis.

The 21-year-old center fielder is the best prospect in the Cubs system, one that has been rebuilt over the years after unloading players like Gleybar Torres, Dylan Cease, and Eloy Jimenez in deals since 2016. Davis is an intriguing prospect that made his presence known in the MLB Futures Game a few weeks ago, taking home MVP honors.

After his recent surge in play, Davis is now being rewarded by moving up the list of top prospects by FanGraphs.

The publication released their updated list of prospects in MLB and Davis shot up the rankings, moving up from a top 75 guy to No. 17 overall: