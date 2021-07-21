REPORT: Eddie Goldman Planning to Report to Chicago Bears Training Camp

It’s official.

The Chicago Bears will have the anchor of their defensive line, Eddie Goldman, back with the team come training camp on Tuesday, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune. Fears began to mount over the status of the 27-year old nose tackle after he skipped mandatory minicamp practices last month, leading to a long stretch of speculation over his future.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune broke the story on Wednesday that not only is Goldman expected to show, but the year off seems to have rejuvenated the Florida State alum saying he is “eager to get back on the practice field” according to sources close to Goldman.

While the Tribune’s report brings some definite comfort to Bears fans everywhere, we can’t dismiss Sirius XM’s Bill Zimmerman for calling this development back in June from (maybe the same) sources close to Goldman.