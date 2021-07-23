CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Columbus; Reach contract extension

CCS Staff 0 Comments ,
BLACKHAWKS 

After rumors swirled on Thursday night that the Chicago Blackhawks were in pursuit of elite defenseman Seth Jones, it didn’t take long for those rumors to become reality.

Just minutes before the 2021 NHL Entry Draft began on Friday night, the two teams reached a deal. According to multiple reports, the Blue Jackets are sending Jones and a first-round pick (32nd overall) to Chicago for Adam Boqvist and a first-round pick (No. 12 overall). In addition, the Blackhawks have reached an extension with Jones, paying him $9.5M on average per year for 8 years.

Getting a legit defenseman in Jones is huge without giving up Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat but that is a BIG contract and the Blackhawks are gambling on him being an elite player for years to come. Jones has shown in the past to be an elite two-way player but he’s coming off a bad 2020-21 season.

The hope is that he can turn it around and the Blackhawks can build around their young players for the future.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Blackhawks forum for the latest on the team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *