BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Columbus; Reach contract extension

After rumors swirled on Thursday night that the Chicago Blackhawks were in pursuit of elite defenseman Seth Jones, it didn’t take long for those rumors to become reality.

Just minutes before the 2021 NHL Entry Draft began on Friday night, the two teams reached a deal. According to multiple reports, the Blue Jackets are sending Jones and a first-round pick (32nd overall) to Chicago for Adam Boqvist and a first-round pick (No. 12 overall). In addition, the Blackhawks have reached an extension with Jones, paying him $9.5M on average per year for 8 years.

Seth Jones is signing an 8-year extension w/ Chicago, sources tell ESPN. Blackhawks are receiving a 1st round pick (no. 32 overall) as part of the deal + CBJ 6th in 2022. Still waiting return for CBJ but Seth will get to play with his brother, Caleb, on Chicago's blue line. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 23, 2021

Getting a legit defenseman in Jones is huge without giving up Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat but that is a BIG contract and the Blackhawks are gambling on him being an elite player for years to come. Jones has shown in the past to be an elite two-way player but he’s coming off a bad 2020-21 season.