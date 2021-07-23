Report: Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets discussing Seth Jones trade

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft beginning later on Friday night, the rumors are starting to buzz about some high-profile players around the league and potential new destinations. And one of those rumors involves the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eliotte Friedman of SportsNet Canada wrote his draft preview on Thursday night and added a few tidbits regarding potential trades that we could see. The biggest one revolves around Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, a player that is still in the prime of his career and appears to be a target of the Blackhawks.

Per Friedman, the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets are discussing a potential trade that would send the 26-year-old to Chicago:

According to several sources, Chicago and Columbus are taking another run at a Seth Jones trade. During the first attempt, the Blue Jackets discussed Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat as the centrepiece, but it wasn’t something the Blackhawks wished to do. What the two teams are trying to do is find common ground without including either of them; finding another mix of Chicago’s young players, prospects and high draft picks. (The Blackhawks are scheduled to select 12th in the first round.) It is believed they are one of the teams that could secure a long-term commitment from Jones.

Woah.