Chicago Bulls linked to Dennis Schroder by NBA insider

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls need a true point guard to run their offense and already they have been linked to a few names out there ranging from Lonzo Ball to Dennis Schroder. There was even a report that the Bulls were projected to be big spenders but may not have enough to lock down one of these available point guards on the free agent market or via trade.

On Sunday during the Woj & Lowe NBA Draft special on ESPN, insider Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Bulls in connection with the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, Schroder:

“They have literally offered Kyle Kuzma and KCP. Almost every team I’ve talked to in the league have been offered some combination of Kuz and KCP, sometimes both of them sometimes one of them and that’s not going to get them back a point guard of Dennis’ stature,” Woj said. “And listen, he has options. Chicago, New York. I still think in the end there’s a deal to had to stay with the Lakers.”

You can watch the full video below: