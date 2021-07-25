Eloy Jimenez set to return to Chicago White Sox on Monday night

The Chicago White Sox are set to get a big boost to their lineup starting on Monday night in Kansas City. After missing the entire season thus far, Eloy Jimenez is expected to join the team in Kansas City and DH for Monday’s game.

That’s certainly great news for the White Sox lineup.

Tony La Russa expects Eloy Jiménez to be in Kansas City tomorrow, and expects to put him in the lineup. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 25, 2021

Jimenez suffered a left pectoral injury in late March attempting to dive for a fly ball against the Oakland Athletics. That has sidelined him for the whole season, keeping him out of the White Sox lineup.