LOOK: Chicago Bears quarterbacks report to training camp

It’s finally here. The Chicago Bears will be opening up their 2021 training camp this week with players reporting to Halas Hall in Lake Forest for the three-week event that leads into the preseason. While most of the roster reports on Tuesday, July 27th, the quarterbacks and rookies have made their way to Halas Hall a few days early as planned to get some early work in. That included Justin Fields who will have the spotlight on him as he battles Andy Dalton for the starting spot this offseason: QBs reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/NZ2gO1krLe — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 25, 2021 Fields has technically been back for a few weeks now, hinting that he would take a vacation after OTA’s and minicamp but return back to Chicago a bit early to get going.

“So of course the rookies have to stay here another week but after that I’m just gonna take a vacation with my family. Then I’m probably going to come up here a few weeks early and just work out, study film, meet with coach Nagy individually on Zoom, most likely and just talk about the play book and just kind of just right now I have a base idea of what plays we have right now so just diving into that more just focusing on the small details. When you have a big base you can really start detailing each and every specific thing on a play and really get to know a play like the back of your hand. So that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

Dalton will enter training camp as QB1, as Matt Nagy has stated several times this offseason, but can Fields beat him out and surprise some this Summer? Stay tuned.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team!