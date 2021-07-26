CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Bears Full Training Camp Schedule

The Chicago Bears get training camp underway on Tuesday with plenty of hype surrounding the team following the drafting of quarterback Justin Fields in April’s NFL Draft. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have already reported to Halas Hall, with veterans joining the early arrivals this Tuesday.

Kicking off report day on Tuesday will be a press conference from general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy at 10am CT, meanwhile the first open practice will take place on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive year that the Bears have held training camp at Halas Hall, following 18 years at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

In addition to the scheduled practices below, Chicago will also hold two closed joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 11th and Thursday August 12th, ahead of the two teams squaring off in the summer’s first preseason game on Saturday August 14th at Soldier Field.

Here is the training camp schedule released by the Chicago Bears, with all dates and times subject to change. All listed times are central time.

Day Date Practice Time (CT)
Tuesday July 27 Report day
Wednesday July 28 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)
Thursday July 29 9 a.m. practice
Friday July 30 9 a.m. practice
Saturday July 31 9 a.m. practice
Sunday Aug. 1 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Monday Aug. 2 8:30 a.m. practice
Tuesday Aug. 3 11 a.m. practice at Soldier Field for Meijer Bears Family Fest
Wednesday Aug. 4 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Thursday Aug. 5 8:30 a.m. practice
Friday Aug. 6 8:30 a.m. practice
Saturday Aug. 7 8:30 a.m. practice
Sunday Aug. 8 8:30 a.m. practice
Monday Aug. 9 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Tuesday Aug. 10 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)
Wednesday Aug. 11 Time TBD (closed to public)
Thursday Aug. 12 Time TBD (closed to public)
Friday Aug. 13 NO AVAILABILITY
Saturday Aug. 14 PRESEASON – Dolphins at Bears – Noon
Sunday Aug. 15 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Monday Aug. 16 8:30 a.m. practice
Tuesday Aug. 17 8:30 a.m. practice
Wednesday Aug. 18 8:30 a.m. practice
Thursday Aug. 19 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)
Friday Aug. 20 NO AVAILABILITY
Saturday Aug. 21 PRESEASON – Bills at Bears – Noon
Sunday Aug. 22 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Monday Aug. 23 8:30 a.m. practice
Tuesday Aug. 24 8:30 a.m. practice
Wednesday Aug. 25 8:30 a.m. practice
Thursday Aug. 26 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)
Friday Aug. 27 NO AVAILABILITY
Saturday Aug. 28 PRESEASON – Bears at Titans – 6 p.m.
Sunday Aug. 29 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
Monday Aug. 30 11:10 a.m. practice (closed to public)
Tuesday Aug. 31 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)
Wednesday Sept. 1 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)
Thursday Sept. 2 11:45 a.m. practice (closed to public)
Friday-Sunday Sept. 3-5 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY

 

