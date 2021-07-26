Chicago Bears Full Training Camp Schedule

The Chicago Bears get training camp underway on Tuesday with plenty of hype surrounding the team following the drafting of quarterback Justin Fields in April’s NFL Draft. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have already reported to Halas Hall, with veterans joining the early arrivals this Tuesday.

Kicking off report day on Tuesday will be a press conference from general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy at 10am CT, meanwhile the first open practice will take place on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive year that the Bears have held training camp at Halas Hall, following 18 years at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

In addition to the scheduled practices below, Chicago will also hold two closed joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 11th and Thursday August 12th, ahead of the two teams squaring off in the summer’s first preseason game on Saturday August 14th at Soldier Field.

Here is the training camp schedule released by the Chicago Bears, with all dates and times subject to change. All listed times are central time.