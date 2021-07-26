Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson’s Madden 22 rating revealed

Training camp isn’t the only thing on the minds for NFL fans and the hardcore fans that love the annual Madden game are ready for ratings to be dropped. On Monday, EA Sports began their ratings release listing their top 10 wide receivers in the game and on that list is Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson. Robinson checked in at No. 10 on the list earning a 90 OVR by the video game. That’s his highest rating to start a season, and it appears as if he’s finally earning some respect. The Madden ratings are dropping and Allen Robinson II is FINALLY starting to get his due. A 90 rating and top-10 ranking is nothing to sneeze at. via @espn pic.twitter.com/dYzhVUODjb — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) July 26, 2021 Topping the list of wide receivers is Davante Adams at 99 OVR followed by DeAndre Hopkins at 98 OVR, Tyreek Hill at 98 OVR, Stefon Diggs 97 OVR, Julio Jones 95 OVR, Michael Thomas 94 OVR, Keenan Allen 93 OVR, Amari Cooper 92 OVR and Mike Evans at 91 OVR.

Robinson has been fantastic for the Bears in his three seasons so far despite some inconsistent quarterback play. He’s recorded 255 receptions for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 2020 campaign where he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards. Going into 2021, Robinson will be the focal point of Chicago’s offense despite playing on the franchise tag. And he should still put up big numbers no matter if its Andy Dalton or Justin Fields at quarterback.

Madden 22 is set to release for all formats on Friday, August 20th but those that preorder the game will have access on Tuesday, August 17th.

