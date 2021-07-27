Matt Nagy has a goal for Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery in 2021

“I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot.” Just a few short years ago these words drew the ire of Bears fans everywhere after a loss to the Saints in which the Bears only tallied seven rushing attempts. Fast forward to today. Nagy, during his training camp opening press conference, made it known that getting running back David Montgomery more involved in the running game is a priority this season.

Matt Nagy stresses again that getting RB David Montgomery 20 carries per game is "very doable." — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 27, 2021

Montgomery averaged just under 17 carries per game last season, good for 4th in the NFL, but that total was inflated by a heavier workload late in the season and fans still had issues with the down and distances that many of the early season carries were coming during. Nagy didn’t completely calm those nerves though with these comments, “For us, when you’re able to get in that fourth quarter and you have the lead and you can hand the ball off to David Montgomery, that’s a good thing,” Nagy said.

The million-dollar question then becomes, “How are the Bears getting to the lead?” Will Nagy lean on the run game earlier to help get out to that lead or work on getting Montgomery more touches in general during the course of the game? Fans might also have to consider that having Justin Fields as a possible starter at some point will help with the Bears rushing attack and overall rushing attempts as well. Answers to all these questions will be coming soon enough as the Bears enter training camp and have their first preseason game on August 14th.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team!