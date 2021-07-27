Report: San Francisco Giants showing interest in Kris Bryant

The MLB Trade Deadline is just a few days away and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant will be a hot name to watch. On Tuesday night, Bryant’s name came up in a report from insider Jon Morosi in a potential deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Per Morosi, the Giants and Cubs have had trade talks about Bryant and Chicago has their eyes on former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart:

Bart, the former No. 2 overall pick, likely would be available only in a deal that involves players in addition to Bryant, a free agent after this year. Bryant would have great value to the Giants, with whom he could play 1B, 3B, and LF. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 28, 2021

The thing to note here is that if the Giants were to part ways with Bart it would be for more players as well. The Giants don’t want to give up Bart for Bryant, who is a free agent after the end of this season.