Andy Dalton Shines, Justin Fields has ‘Growing Pains’ in Bears Camp

Day two of Chicago Bears training camp is in the books and by all indications, it seems as though it was a continuation of Wednesday’s opening practice. Those in attendance say veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was once again leading the way as the best of the QBs as Thursday’s drills wrapped up. A few thoughts with Bears practice ending … * Andy Dalton was the best of the QBs. Good day overall, though some drills the defense clearly won. * Justin Fields had another day with some growing pains. But that's OK. He's a rookie. * Marquise Goodwin's speed is real. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 29, 2021 Couple observations from today: – Experience difference between Andy Dalton & Justin Fields was clear. The rookie was slower making reads and struggled some with ball placement. – Good day for K Cairo Santos. – Couple drops for Riley Ridley. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2021 Yes, we’re only two days into camp but the fact that there is a visible difference in how the two quarterbacks are performing thus far brings back echoes of what head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this offseason is that they expect Andy Dalton to be their QB1 to start the season (even though Nagy didn’t rule out Fields winning the starting job on Tuesday). That being said, Nagy did mention yesterday’s opening practice was “carded” and the quarterbacks were told where to throw the ball versus today being a little more open in 7-on-7 drills. The Bears have mentioned in the past that Dalton’s ability to pinpoint anticipatory throws makes him a good quarterback in Nagy’s system so once we get into more of a game-type setting, things may change from what has been seen out of the former Bengal.

Despite Dalton coming away with the stronger day, he did have one miscue following Darnell Mooney putting a great double-move on Jaylon Johnson to get wide open, only for the Red Rifle to overthrow him. As for Fields’ performance today, he did have some nice throws despite a few instances of holding on to the ball too long and some other accuracy issues like this pass that ultimately ended up being dropped in coverage.

Again, we’re only in the second day of camp, so to take the words of a certain quarterback who won’t be named here, R-E-L-A-X. It’s only a matter of time until we see Fields become the quarterback Bears fans everywhere are expecting him to be. Right now, it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’.

