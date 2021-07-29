CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago White Sox acquire infielder Cesar Hernandez and RHP Ryan Tepera

Christian Villanueva 0 Comments
Early Thursday morning, Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn pulled the trigger on a trade with division rival Cleveland Indians. The White Sox were also pursuing a deal with the Colorado Rockies for shortstop Trevor Story.

After trade talks with the Rockies stalled, the White Sox decided to move on and trade for 31-year-old second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Hernandez is hitting .231 on the year with 47 RBI’s and a 0.9 WAR. Hernandez also has 18 home runs, which instantly puts him as the team’s leader in that category along with 1B Jose Abreu.

In exchange for Hernandez, the Indians will receive double-A LHP Konnor Pilkington. The 23-year-old has posted a 4-4 record with 71 strikeouts and a 3.48 ERA in double-A this year.

It is not Adam Frazier or Eduardo Escobar, but the White Sox certainly got better by adding some much-needed pop to their lineup with Hernandez, along with solid defense at second.

In addition, the White Sox have also made a deal with the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. The White Sox have traded LHP Minor leaguer Bailey Horn in exchange for RHP Ryan Tepera.

This move will greatly help bolster the White Sox bullpen, which has been struggling late in ball games all season long.

In 2021, Ryan Tepera has appeared in 43 games for the Cubs, posting an 0-2 record, a 2.91 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts.

After a generally quiet week from the White Sox front office, Rick Hahn has now made two solid moves to help the first place White Sox. It remains to be seen if Rick Hahn will make more trades before the deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday July 30 at 4 P.M. Eastern Time.

