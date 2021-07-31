Does Nick Foles make sense for Colts after Carson Wentz injury?

With Carson Wentz being out for the foreseeable future and the Colts playoff hopes smashed, is it possible we might see a reunion of Colts Head Coach Frank Reich and his old quarterback from the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles?

Colts' QB Carson Wentz is out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing on a foot injury that he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice, per @MikeWellsNFL and me. Colts' second-year QB Jacob Eason took the starter reps at today's practice, with Sam Ellinger as his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, and Nick Foles. Typically, as we’ve seen in recent seasons, the Bears have usually only kept two quarterbacks on their roster. By trading away Foles, the Bears would save $12M over the next two years, $9M guaranteed.