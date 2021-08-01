Report: Lonzo Ball has sights set on signing with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to a few different point guards ahead of the NBA’s free agency period which begins this week and they might be zeroing in on their top target. While teams can’t begin negotiations with players until Monday, it appears as if the Bulls and point guard Lonzo Ball are a perfect match for each other and there’s some momentum here just a day before things ramp up. Per Chris Haynes, Ball intends to workout a contract with the Bulls when the negotiation period begins and should be the team’s new point guard barring any “hiccups”. Watching NBA TV’s free agency special. Well respected @ChrisBHaynes reports unless there’s a major “hiccup”, sources tell him Lonzo Ball intends to work out a contract with the Bulls. Pelicans are going hard after free agent PG Kyle Lowry. — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) August 1, 2021 Woah.

That aligns with a report on Saturday morning from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that the Bulls and Ball have mutual interest somewhere above four years for $80M.

That would still leave New York and Chicago with vacancies at point guard. For the Bulls, there’s believed to be mutual interest with Lonzo Ball on a four-year deal worth over $80 million. If the Pelicans do not renounce Ball, that agreement would have to come via an offer sheet, which New Orleans would have the option to match.

It sure as heck sounds like Ball is set to land in the Windy City, giving the Bulls some much-needed help with a true point guard. But nothing is over until that ink is dry on the sheet…. so stay tuned.

