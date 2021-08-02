Chicago Bulls Can Still Pursue Free Agent Guard Demar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls have been very active thus far in Free Agency and they may not be done yet with the major moves. The Bulls kicked off free agency by agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring point guard Lonzo Ball to Chicago. While it may seem this move and the subsequent 4 year $85million deal Ball agreed to would leave the Bulls with limited options for the remainder of the free-agent frenzy, you’d be wrong. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported earlier today that the Bulls were interested in a sign and trade with the San Antonio Spurs involving Demar DeRozan heading to Chicago for Lauri Markkanen. .@WindhorstESPN on Chicago being interested in both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan: "From what I am told, [the Bulls] are also interested in DeMar DeRrozan, and are interested in pulling off a possible double sign-and-trade where they would send Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio." pic.twitter.com/b6bM9iATsy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 2, 2021

Mark K laid out what the Ball trade means for Chicago and all the possibilities that still lay before Chicago after the deal with the Pelicans.

Something else that’s got me super pumped right now — the Bulls go and grab Lonzo and have remained above the cap. That means: — they can still use Lauri in a S&T (DeRozan)

— have access to the MLE, BAE

— fill the end of the bench w/ minimums Best cap scenario is playing out. — Mark K (@mkhoops) August 2, 2021

DeRozan has been linked to multiple teams this offseason; including the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. DeRozan is a bit of a throwback player who is only a 28% career three-point shooter but would provide a valuable veteran presence for a Bulls franchise looking to make a serious run at the playoffs. Adding DeRozan to the core of Zach Lavine, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic would make the Bulls a legitimate contender for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Whatever the outcome of the DeRozan situation, one thing is clear: the Bulls are going to be active and aggressive as this offseason continues.

