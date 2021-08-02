CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

NBA Free Agency: Chicago Bulls agree to four-year deal with Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls wasted no time in the 2021 NBA Free Agency period, landing their top target just minutes after negotiations were allowed to begin at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Per Shams Charania, the Bulls have agreed to a four-year deal worth $80M with point guard Lonzo Ball on Monday afternoon in a deal that gives the team a legit point guard option to run their offense:

Chicago is also sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans in the deal.

The Bulls and Ball have been connected for a few weeks now and reports surfaced over the weekend that Ball is expected to sign with the team barring any hiccups. Well, there were no hiccups and the 23-year-old now has an offer sheet with the team.

The point guard averaged 14.6 points 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 55 games with New Orleans this season.

