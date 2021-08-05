CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

FOCO Releases Tim Anderson 2021 American League All Star Bobblehead

WHITE SOX 

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has quickly become one of the big faces of the franchise, playing with a swagger that is tough for any player to match. While Anderson is hoping to help change the game, he’s a big reason why the White Sox find themselves with a commanding lead in the AL Central.

To celebrate Anderson’s All-Star Game appearance this year in Colorado, our friends over at Forever Collectibles is releasing a limited edition Tim Anderson All-Star Bobblehead! Anderson was one of four White Sox players to be named to the Mid-Summer classic joining Liam Hendrix, Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn.

Check out an image of the new bobblehead below:

You can preorder your limited edition bobblehead for $50 now!

