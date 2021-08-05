FOCO Releases Tim Anderson 2021 American League All Star Bobblehead

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has quickly become one of the big faces of the franchise, playing with a swagger that is tough for any player to match. While Anderson is hoping to help change the game, he’s a big reason why the White Sox find themselves with a commanding lead in the AL Central.

To celebrate Anderson’s All-Star Game appearance this year in Colorado, our friends over at Forever Collectibles is releasing a limited edition Tim Anderson All-Star Bobblehead! Anderson was one of four White Sox players to be named to the Mid-Summer classic joining Liam Hendrix, Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn.

Check out an image of the new bobblehead below:

You can preorder your limited edition bobblehead for $50 now!